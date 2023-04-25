Middle Eastern carrier Emirates is to complement its Canadian service to Toronto with a new route to the city of Montreal from July.

It will operate daily from Dubai, using 354-seat Boeing 777-300ERs configured in three classes – including eight first- and 42 business-class seats.

The airline says Canada and the United Arab Emirates are looking to “deepen economic co-operation”. Emirates has served Toronto for more than 15 years, and uses Airbus A380s on the sector.

Emirates will open the Montreal service on 5 July. It will take its network in the Americas to 18 destinations.

“With our expanded reach into the country, we look forward to facilitating new trade lanes, which will bring a host of benefits to Canadian businesses and exporters in addition to promoting tourism into more cities,” says chief commercial officer Adnan Kazim.

Emirates has a codeshare arrangement with Star Alliance member Air Canada.

“Flight timings from Montreal will offer Canadian travellers convenient access to major leisure destinations beyond Dubai such as Thailand, Lebanon, India, Bali and French-speaking Indian Ocean destinations such as Seychelles,” the Dubai-based operator adds.