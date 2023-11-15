Ethiopian Airlines has followed-up its order for additional Boeing jets with a commitment to take another 11 Airbus A350-900s.

The carrier disclosed the agreement, currently in the form of a memorandum of understanding, during the Dubai air show.

It would take Ethiopian’s orders and commitments for the A350 to 33, of which four will be the larger -1000 variant.

The A350-900 is exclusively powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines.

“As a customer focused airline, we are particularly excited for this fleet as it offers extra comfort to passengers with its features like the quietest cabin in its class and ambient lighting,” says Ethiopian Group chief Mesfin Tasew.

Ethiopian Airlines had indicated it was seeking further aircraft for its fleet after placing orders for 11 Boeing 787-9s and 20 737 Max 8s earlier in the show.