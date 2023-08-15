Star Alliance carrier Ethiopian Airlines is to reinforce its operations to the UK, with a new service to London Gatwick which will commence in winter this year.

Ethiopian Airlines says it will serve the route from Addis Ababa three-times weekly from 21 November.

The carrier will use Airbus A350-900s on the sector.

Ethiopian already serves London Heathrow daily, also with A350s, and it states that the Gatwick flights will “complement” this connection.

The airline previously flew to Gatwick in 2006 with Boeing 757s.

Group chief Mesfin Tasew says the carrier has “high regards” for its Heathrow service.

“Over the years, we have established commendable partnerships with over 100 UK-based companies in the aviation sector,” he adds.

“Our expansion in the UK, among others, will enable us to nurture this co-operation and partnership to a higher level.”

Ethiopian also operates to Manchester with a five-times weekly A350 service.