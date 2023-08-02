Middle Eastern carrier Etihad Airways is to open another US route, with services to Boston from spring next year.

The Abu Dhabi-based carrier says the connection will take the number of US cities it serves to four.

Etihad already operates to New York, Chicago and Washington, and also flies to the Canadian city of Toronto.

The airline says it will start serving Boston on 31 March 2024, adding that it will broaden its network through its partnership with JetBlue Airways.

Etihad intends to deploy Boeing 787-9s on the new route.

Chief executive Antonoaldo Neves says the service “opens up” Abu Dhabi to visitors from the northeast USA.

Rival Emirates, based in Dubai, offers flights to Boston using Boeing 777-300ERs.