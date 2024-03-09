Just weeks after leaving his post as chief executive of US operator Global Crossing Airlines, Ed Wegel has revealed plans to start a new carrier operating Airbus A220s.

Wegel states that he is launching Air Flo, which will be a scheduled carrier.

He indicates that it will focus on the “Air Florida narrowbody route network”.

Air Florida was a Miami-based budget carrier which initially served internal Florida routes before expanding into broader domestic and international services. It operated a range of types from single-aisle Boeings to the McDonnell Douglas DC-10 before ceasing services in the mid-1980s.

Wegel says aviation finance firm Avi8 Air Capital – a company of which he founded and leads – has developed Air Flo’s plan.

Tailwinds Aviation, led by former Avi8 and AWAS executive Ray Sisson, is handling aircraft acquisition.

Wegel claims to have a “seed round secured” and adds that a “major aviation-focused investment bank” has been “retained for the big raise”.

While few details have emerged about the route network and fleet structure, he describes the A220 as the “best narrowbody aircraft ever built”.

Aviation design studio Lift Aero Design has been selected to work on the livery, brand and cabin for Air Flo, the company confirms.