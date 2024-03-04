Former Jetstar Asia head Barathan Pasupathi is to return to Kuwaiti budget carrier Jazeera Airways as its new chief executive.

Pasupathi is to succeed Rohit Ramachandran who is stepping down from the Middle Eastern operator after seven years.

He was formerly Jazeera Airways’ chief financial officer from 2007-10 and played a key role in establishing its associated aircraft leasing division Sahaab.

Pasupathi takes over the top post at Jazeera on 26 March.

“My focus will be to continue the exciting journey that Jazeera has started, making travel accessible and affordable in Kuwait,” he says.

Prior to leading Singapore-based Jetstar Asia – of which he had been chief financial officer before his previous term at Jazeera – Pasupathi worked for energy firms Mabanaft and Marquard & Bahls.

Jazeera chair Marwan Boodai credits Ramachandran with delivering “solid and robust results” during his period in charge, expanding the carrier’s network, establishing a profitable purpose-built terminal, and steering the airline through the pandemic.

He says the airline is in a “strong and resilient position” as it preparies to increase its fleet with additional Airbus A320neo and A321neo jets.