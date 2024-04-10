French-based carrier Amelia is leasing three Airbus A320s, sourcing them from Irish-based lessor AerCap.

The carrier aims to take its fleet of Airbus aircraft to six by the end of this year, and says it will split their operation between its French division and its Slovenian operator Amelia International.

Amelia took the first A320 this month and says the other two will be delivered “in the coming weeks”.

The airline, across its two divisions, operates a fleet including several Embraer ERJ-135 and -145 regional jets.

Chief executive Alain Regourd says the A320 illustrates “commitment for growth” for the carrier and its wet-lease franchise.

“We are also pleased to welcome new crew to operate the aircraft added this summer,” he states.