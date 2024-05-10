Greek carrier Aegean is entering a partnership with Saudi Arabian flag-carrier Saudia, which will include codeshare services.

The two operators unveiled the deal at the Arabian Travel Market event in Dubai.

Under the tie-up Aegean will place its ‘A3’ designator code on Saudia-operated flights to Athens from both Jeddah and Riyadh.

Saudia’s ‘SV’ code will similarly be applied to Aegean’s services on the same routes. The Saudi carrier says the agreement includes transit visa services.

The codeshare takes effect from 9 May.

“It is in the intention of both airlines to gradually expand the joint route offering,” says Aegean.

Aegean, which has served Saudi Arabia for nearly a decade, states that the co-operation will “provide more travel opportunities” for the customers of both carriers.

Network planning director Yannis Rasoglou says Aegean will continue investing in the kingdom with more frequencies as well as “upgraded aircraft” from 2026.