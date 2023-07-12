Fledgling operator Green Africa is expanding its turboprop fleet with an ATR 72-500 damp-leased from specialist Jump Air.

Green Africa, based in the Nigerian city of Lagos, commenced services on local routes just under two years ago.

It says it has agreed a partnership with Lithuanian charter carrier Jump Air, which emerged in Vilnius in 2020 and uses an ATR fleet.

Jump Air is to provide an ATR 72-500 as “bridge capacity”, says Green Africa, expanding the airline’s fleet to four.

The additional turboprop will enter service in the third quarter of this year, subject to regulatory approval.

Green Africa chief Babawande Afolabi says the airline is preparing for its next expansion phase, and that the Jump Air aircraft will “help strengthen” its current routes while “spreading the reach” of the carrier.