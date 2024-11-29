Hong Kong airport has formally commissioned its three-runway system, capping nearly a decade of work to boost capacity.

“This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the [People’s Republic of China],” says Hong Kong chief executive John Lee.

“The three-runway system of [Hong Kong International Airport] has been completed and is now in operation, carrying passengers from around the country and cargo to more destinations, and providing more options for global passenger and cargo flow into the mainland, which is particularly significant.”

Work on the third runway started in August in 2026, with the new North runway commissioned in 2022. During the last two years, however, the centre runway was closed for reconfiguration work.

The work involved relevelling the runway pavement to tie in with connecting taxiways, as well as building new runway entry and exit taxiways, as well as the addition of new wraparound taxiways.