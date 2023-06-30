British Airways and Iberia parent IAG is converting options on another 10 Airbus A320neos into firm orders.

The company states that the aircraft will be delivered in 2028.

IAG says they will replace older A320-family jets, adding that it has the option to take some of the additional aircraft as the larger A321neo variant.

The company has not identified any specific operator for the twinjet, pointing out that they will be used to modernise the fleet of “any of the group’s current airlines”.

IAG says it has negotiated a “substantial” discount from the catalogue price.

“These latest-generation aircraft are more cost- and fuel-efficient than those they will replace and will help towards our commitment to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050,” says IAG chief Luis Gallego.

IAG has yet to select engines for the additional aircraft, and will choose between the CFM International Leap-1A and the Pratt & Whitney PW1100G nearer the delivery time.