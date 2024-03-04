Icelandair Group has opted for the Pratt & Whitney PW1100G engine to power its fleet of Airbus A320neo-family jets.

The operator says the selection covers up to 35 aircraft, including long-range A321LRs and A321XLRs.

Icelandair has also chosen a long-term maintenance package, EngineWise, from the manufacturer.

The airline is already a customer for the rival CFM International Leap powerplant, through its operation of Boeing 737 Max jets which are exclusively fitted with Leap-1Bs.

Icelandair is to introduce A321LRs from next year while the A321XLR will begin arriving in 2029.

“With these [geared turbofan] engines, we will maximise the range and efficiency of our new Airbus aircraft at the same time as we ensure our cost competitiveness and operational excellence,” says chief executive Bogi Nils Bogason.

Icelandair is using the long-range Airbus jets to replace its Boeing 757 fleet.

“These engines and aircraft are well-suited to serve Icelandair’s growing transatlantic network,” says Pratt & Whitney commercial engines president Rick Deurloo, adding that they will provide “industry-leading fuel efficiency”.

Icelandair’s 757s are fitted with Rolls-Royce RB211 engines while the carrier also uses a small number of 767s with General Electric CF6 powerplants.