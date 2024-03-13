Indian start-up carrier Fly91 is to commence services on 18 March, having secured its air operator’s certificate.

The airline states that it will operate from Bengaluru and Hyderabad to both Goa and Sindhudurg.

Fly91 says bookings have opened for all the routes.

The carrier has shown of an initial aircraft, an ATR 72-600 turboprop (VT-FIB), obtained through a Dubai Aerospace Enterprise lease.

Fly91 says that it has been granted an air operator’s certificate from the Indian directorate general of civil aviation, enabling it to begin scheduled flights across the country.

“Four years of hard work, dedication and perseverance by the Fly91 team has paid off,” it adds.

Fly91 takes its brand name from the international telephone code for India, and says it intends to provide better regional connectivity between “tier two and tier three towns” across the country.

While India has experienced strong air traffic growth, the carrier states that its founders have a “vision to enable the next 100 million Indians [to] take flight”.

Fly91 is chaired by finance executive Harsha Raghavan, managing partner at Convergent Finance, and former chief of Fairbridge Capital.