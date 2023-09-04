Indian budget carrier IndiGo’s parent company, InterGlobe Aviation, is to order another 10 Airbus A320neo twinjets.

It has also approved the establishment of a new wholly-owned subsidiary, located in Gujarat, which will focus on financing of aviation assets.

The company envisions an investment of up to Rs300 million ($3.6 million) and the project will be completed within three years.

InterGlobe states that the decisions follow a board meeting on 4 September.

It says the additional aircraft will be part of a previous order for 300 Airbus jets, which was placed in October 2019.

The agreement follows IndiGo’s unveiling of a landmark order for 500 A320neo-family jets during the Paris air show in June this year.

InterGlobe says that the order has “yet to be signed”, and has not given any further details on delivery dates or engine selection.

IndiGo has ordered 1,330 aircraft from Airbus of which 362 had been delivered by the end of July this year.