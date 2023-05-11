Iraqi Airways has indicated that it will receive its first Boeing 787 at the end of May.

The airline has been co-ordinating the introduction of the twinjet with the US airframer, and states that it is completing discussions on technical and operational preparations.

Iraqi Airways has 10 787s on order, an agreement firmed by the country’s government in 2009.

The initial twinjet – fitted with General Electric GEnx powerplants – is a 787-8, registered YI-ATC.

Iraqi Airways has been narrowing down dates for the delivery, and says the first jet is “scheduled to join the national carrier’s fleet at the end of May”.

Boeing has recently been delivering the initial 737 Max jets which the Baghdad-based airline has on order.