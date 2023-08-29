Iraqi Airways has completed the introduction of its Airbus A220-300 fleet, with the delivery of its fifth and final firmly-ordered aircraft.

The Baghdad-based flag-carrier originally signed a letter of intent for up to 16 of the twinjets in 2013.

Five of these would be firm orders and the airline aimed to start taking delivery in 2016.

But the first Iraqi A220 did not arrive until January last year.

The airline has since received the remaining four, with the final aircraft arriving on 27 August having flown from Montreal via Oslo.

Iraqi Airways is undertaking a fleet modernisation which has, so far, involved delivery of 12 new aircraft – the five A220s, plus six Boeing 737 Max 8s and a single 787-8.

It states that it hopes to receive a second 787 during September.