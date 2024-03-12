Irish joint-venture carrier Fly4 Airlines has conducted its initial service, operating a flight from Liege to the Canary Islands on 10 March.

The flight took place less than a week after Fly4 obtained its air operator’s certificate and operating licence from the Irish Aviation Authority.

Fly4, which is based in Dublin, is a 51:49 collaboration between Polish leisure airline Enter Air and holiday giant TUI.

It emerged in July last year as a project to establish a wet-lease and damp-lease provider operating Boeing 737-800s.

The company recently showed its initial aircraft – G-TUKM, formerly with TUI Airways – being painted in Fly4 colours and re-registered as EI-FFA.

Fly4 told FlightGlobal earlier this year that it was aiming to introduce four aircraft from the TUI fleet by around May.