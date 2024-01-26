Israeli flag-carrier El Al is to suspend services to Johannesburg, citing a reduction in traffic in the months since the Gaza conflict began.

It says that there has been a “significant decrease in demand” among Israeli travellers to a “various destinations”, including the South African city.

El Al is to suspend flights on the Tel Aviv-Johannesburg route from the end of March, when the IATA summer season commences.

The carrier uses Boeing 787s to operate the service.

It says the measure is intended to “adapt the mix of destinations to demand”.

“All passengers whose flights will be cancelled will be informed about this,” it adds. “Several alternatives will be available for the passengers to choose from.”

El Al says the suspension will enable it to expand other connections, and consider options to open new routes.

It has not indicated whether the decision is directly linked to the high-profile International Court of Justice case, alleging violations of the Genocide Convention during the Gaza conflict, which was initiated by South Africa against Israel late last year.