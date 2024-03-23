Israeli flag-carrier El Al has disclosed a preliminary agreement to purchase three more Boeing 787-9s, with options for another six.

The airline says that the three aircraft would be delivered in 2029 and 2030.

El Al adds that the optioned 787s, should they be taken up, would arrive from 2030 onwards, depending on when they are confirmed as well as aircraft availability at Boeing.

The airline says it has “flexibility” on delivery dates as well as conversion rights which would allow it to take a different variant.

El Al has not specified an engine selection but all its 787s – a mix of -9s and -8s – are fitted with Rolls-Royce Trent 1000s.

The carrier estimates the purchase cost of the three aircraft, including spare powerplants, at $650-730 million, excluding future maintenance.

El Al has yet to finalise the agreement.

“Before the arrival of each aircraft, the company will examine the financing alternatives for it,” it states.

El Al has 16 787s and is already committed to taking another three over the course of 2024-26. If the latest agreement is firmed, the airline will have 22 787s and ultimately up to 28.