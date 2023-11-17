Israeli leisure operator Israir Group is looking to secure financial support from the government as a result of disruption caused by the Gaza conflict.

The company states that it expects to receive “significant and full assistance” from the government for as long as the conflict persists, and is holding talks with the transport and finance ministries on a framework for the funding.

Israir Group says it believes its activity is “essential and strategic” to the country.

“[We] consider it very important to be involved in assisting evacuees during this period, and will continue to do as much as possible In order to help,” says the operator.

The transport ministry has recently published criteria for distribution of funds for each ticket sold for transferring residents.

Israir Group estimates it will receive at least 6 million shekels ($1.6 million) in revenues from the state budget for participating in evacuation flights between Tel Aviv and Ramon.

It says it is working to submit an application for support, in line with the ministry’s instructions, adding that the eligibility period and framework budget might be extended.