Kuwaiti budget carrier Jazeera Airways is preparing to lease a pair of Airbus A321s, as it continues to source single-aisle capacity ahead of receiving new aircraft.

The airline’s board agreed the lease of the A321s – as well as another pair of A320s – at meeting held on 2 May. It has not identified a source for the twinjets.

Jazeera Airways says the lease is expected to make a “positive financial contribution” to the carrier’s revenues and operating profit.

The lease agreements have been disclosed as the carrier released first-quarter performance figures.

Jazeera says it generated a net profit of KD2.3 million ($7.5 million) for the three months to 31 March – some 40% down on the previous year’s level.

It increased revenues by 35% to KD48.3 million.

Jazeera’s fleet comprises around 20 A320neos and A320s, although it has A321neos on order as part of a broader modernisation.