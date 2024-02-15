UK leisure carrier Jet2 has raised its profit guidance for its financial year ending 31 March, after better-than-expected demand and yield trends over the winter.

Strong bookings have continued into February and March, Jet2 said on 15 February, prompting it to raise its full-year pre-tax profit guidance from £480-520 million ($603-654 million) to £510-525 million.

Jet2 chief executive Steve Heapy says: “We are pleased with how the 2024 financial year is ending and are encouraged by early bookings for summer 2024.”

The leisure operator points to average load factors for summer 2024 running around 1.5 percentage points above the same period last year.

Jet2 has already added five new Airbus A321neo aircraft this year and plans to introduce a further six by the end of the coming financial year.