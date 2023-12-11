Kenya Airways is experiencing a shortage of aircraft spares and has cautioned passengers that its flight schedule over the next few weeks could be disrupted.

The airline is embarking on a “busy holiday season”, it says, with an increase in air travel demand.

But it states that there are “challenges” in the global supply-chain for aircraft spares.

“These challenges are leading to extended ground time of our aircraft for maintenance,” it adds.

“This may also lead to grounding one or more of aircraft in line with our commitment to the highest level for safety and reliability of our operations.”

Kenya Airways operates a fleet of Boeing 787s as well as 737s and Embraer regional jets.

The carrier states that its flight schedule could face disruption over the spares situation, but insists that its personnel are “working tirelessly” to minimise the problems.

Kenya Airways expects the issue could take two weeks to resolve, and has told passengers: “We are committed to providing you with timely information and support to help you navigate these potential challenges.”