Kenyan cargo specialist Advantage Air Travel is to receive a quick-change freighter kit to support its De Havilland Canada Dash 8-400 operation.

The agreement, disclosed at the Dubai air show, is intended to provide the company with greater flexibility while operating the turboprop type.

It enables the operator to convert quickly between all-passenger and all-cargo services.

De Havilland stated last year that it would start offering the conversion solution for the Dash 8-400.

“The cargo market is a growing opportunity for airlines looking for solutions to enhance the revenue-generating capabilities of the aircraft,” says vice-president of sales and marketing Ryan DeBrusk.

De Havilland says the “short time” required to change between the configurations allows operators to “adapt to market dynamics”.

It adds that installation of smoke-detection systems in the cabin eliminates the need for attendants while in cargo operation.

Advantage Air is located at Nairobi’s Wilson airport.