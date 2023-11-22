Lithuanian private and corporate charter carrier KlasJet has obtained Canadian approval for wet-lease operations in the country.

KlasJet has a fleet of 14 Boeing 737s including eight -800s for wet-lease and six – among them a Boeing Business Jet – configured for premium services.

The carrier’s parent, Avia Solutions Group, says it has recently obtained a Canadian foreign air operator’s certificate.

“One of our main long-term strategic goals at KlasJet is to cater to a variety of regions worldwide,” says chief executive Justinas Bulka. “Being able to provide services in Canada will make us even more attractive to possible future partners.”

Bulka says the ability to offer wet-lease services helps carriers to address the difficulties associated with aviation seasonality.

“[Wet-lease] offers the flexibility airlines need to take advantage of today’s positive market without additional risk,” he adds.