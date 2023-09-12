Dutch carrier KLM is to lease three Airbus A321neo jets from Irish-based lessor CDB Aviation next year.

The aircraft will be equipped with CFM International Leap-1A engines.

KLM will take delivery of the aircraft, on operating lease, between September and November 2024, the leasing company states.

“Carriers like KLM, whose fleet renewal strategies are set on ambitious trajectories, value the flexibility and certainty offered by lessors whom they can trust and rely on,” says CDB Aviation chief Jie Chen.

CDB Aviation, based in Dublin, is a subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing.

KLM will introduce the jets on European services from its Amsterdam hub. The airline’s parent, Air France-KLM Group, disclosed in late 2021 that it would acquire 100 A320neo-family jets to renew the KLM and Transavia fleets.