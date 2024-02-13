Dutch carrier KLM has unveiled a slightly modified livery which will feature on its Airbus A321neo twinjets.

The airline is expecting to start operating its first A321neo – out of a fleet of around 30 – in August.

KLM has disclosed initial destinations for the aircraft including Berlin, Copenhagen and Stockholm.

Its external scheme will retain the familiar blue-and-white colouring, although the lines of the design will change around the nose.

“This will ensure that, in the event of an emergency replacement, a new [radome] can be fitted without disrupting the signature blue markings,” says the carrier.

The aircraft will also feature black lining around the cockpit windows.

KLM adds that the aircraft will offer “wider seats”, fitted with a tablet holder and USB port, and the cabin will be equipped with “mood lighting”.

“Crew members will also have more room for manoeuvre thanks to the wider aisle and easy-to-reach overhead bins,” it says.

KLM states that its A321neo interior has been “meticulously designed” with additional blue detailing and special lighting at the entrance.