Russian regional carrier KrasAvia has shown off an ATR 42 turboprop in the airline’s new colour scheme.

The airline says it had previously applied the livery only to helicopters and its Soviet-era Yakovlev Yak-40.

“Now it’s the turn of aircraft that carry the bulk of the traffic,” it states. The airline is undertaking the change over the winter to take advantage of the lower operational capacity demand.

KrasAvia aims to paint its entire ATR fleet – about half-a-dozen 42-500 and 72-500 aircraft – by the beginning of the summer season.

It says the brand is based on a gull which represents “freedom, independence and love of travel”, and is “ubiquitous” in the Krasnoyarsk region.

KrasAvia has contracted Ulyanovsk-based painting specialist Spektr-Avia to carry out the livery work.