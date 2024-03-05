Israeli leisure operator Israir Group is estimating its full-year net profit at $16-18 million, on revenues of around $391 million.

The company has given the preliminary results after disclosing plans in February to purchase an additional Airbus A320.

Israir Group states that it has yet to finalise the figures covering the 12 months to 31 December 2023.

The operator achieved an average load factor of 81%.

It predicts a gross profit of $59-61 million.

Israir Group has identified the A320 it intends to purchase as MSN6200, which is operating in its fleet as 4X-ABT.

The airline had been considering issuing convertible bonds to finance the transaction.

It says the company’s controlling shareholder, Rami Levy, has confirmed his intention to participate in this bond issue in the amount of 10 million shekels ($2.8 million).