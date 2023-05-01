Luxembourg’s flag-carrier, Luxair, is to purchase another pair of Boeing 737 Max 8s, taking its overall commitment to four of the type.

The airline states that the additional aircraft will feature spacious cabins, and offer passengers a “more comfortable flying experience”.

Luxair had already opted, earlier this year, to order a pair of Max 8s for delivery in the first quarter of 2026.

At the time it also disclosed that it would bridge the capacity gap to delivery by leasing another two Max 8s from the airframer, and that it was negotiating to purchase two more for delivery in 2027.

The Max 8s are exclusively powered by CFM International Leap-1B engines.

Luxair is using the leased aircraft to reinforce its network from summer this year, and has stated that the Max’s range enables it to serve long routes such as those to Dubai and Senegal.

It says the Max 8s will assist the airline in reducing the financial impact of fuel prices, given their greater efficiency. The carrier already uses 737-700s and -800s, as well as regional types in its fleet.