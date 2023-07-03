Luxembourg’s flag-carrier, Luxair, has introduced its first Boeing 737 Max, as it embarks on further fleet modernisation.

The aircraft (LX-LBL), powered by CFM International Leap-1B engines, was originally delivered in 2018 to Air Italy.

Air Italy was a short-lived joint-venture between Qatar Airways and Alisarda, which used a 737 Max fleet but ceased operations in early 2020.

Luxair disclosed earlier this year that it would purchase Max 8 jets for delivery from 2026, and take others on lease in the interim.

It has also opted to take the smaller Max 7 variant under an agreement revealed during the Paris air show.