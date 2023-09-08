German long-haul start-up operator USC has conducted an initial wet-lease assignment for Madagascar Airlines, having recently secured approval for flights.

Frankfurt-based USC carried out the flight, MD51, between Paris Charles de Gaulle and Antananarivo on 5 September using an Airbus A340-300.

The aircraft (D-AUSC) operated the return service, MD50, the following day.

USC obtained its air operator’s certificate from German regulators in mid-August.

“We have spared no effort in ensuring smooth and professional operations and hope to not only meet, but also exceed, Madagascar Airlines’ expectations,” says managing director Klaus Dieter Martin.

USC is intending to build a fleet of A340s for passenger and freight operation.

“This was the inaugural commercial flight for USC and its first [wet-lease] assignment,” says UK-based leasing services specialist ACC Aviation which arranged the co-operation with Madagascar Airlines.

Madagascar Airlines emerged earlier this year from a restructuring of Air Madagascar and its domestic carrier Tsaradia. The new airline obtained its operating licence and certificate in April this year.