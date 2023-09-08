German long-haul start-up operator USC has conducted an initial wet-lease assignment for Madagascar Airlines, having recently secured approval for flights.

Frankfurt-based USC carried out the flight, MD51, between Paris Charles de Gaulle and Antananarivo on 5 September using an Airbus A340-300.

The aircraft (D-AUSC) operated the return service, MD50, the following day.

USC obtained its air operator’s certificate from German regulators in mid-August.

“We have spared no effort in ensuring smooth and professional operations and hope to not only meet, but also exceed, Madagascar Airlines’ expectations,” says managing director Klaus Dieter Martin.

USC A340-c-ACC Aviation

Source: ACC Aviation

USC flew the Paris-Antananarivo route for Madagascar Airlines

USC is intending to build a fleet of A340s for passenger and freight operation.

“This was the inaugural commercial flight for USC and its first [wet-lease] assignment,” says UK-based leasing services specialist ACC Aviation which arranged the co-operation with Madagascar Airlines.

Madagascar Airlines emerged earlier this year from a restructuring of Air Madagascar and its domestic carrier Tsaradia. The new airline obtained its operating licence and certificate in April this year.

