Indian Ocean carrier Maldivian is seeking to advance its widebody aircraft project by hiring a consultancy to examine its expansion into long-haul services.

Maldivian had indicated at the beginning of this year that it was looking to obtain Airbus A330-200 or Boeing 787-8 twinjets.

The carrier uses a fleet which primarily comprises turboprops including ATRs, De Havilland Dash 8s and Viking Air Twin Otters, although it also has a single Airbus A320.

Island Aviation Services, through which Maldivian operates, has issued a request seeking expressions of interest in commercial consultancy services “focused on the widebody project”.

“This consultancy aims to evaluate and optimise our proposed network and fleet expansion to meet the growing demands of international aviation markets,” it states.

Parties have been invited to declare interest by 13 May, following which they will be provided with bid documents. The company says it will then initiate a request for detailed proposals that “align with our strategic objectives”.

“This selective approach ensures a focused engagement with consultancy firms that have a proven track record and deep understanding of airline operations and commercial strategy, particularly in the context of large-scale aviation projects,” it adds.