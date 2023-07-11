Indian Ocean carrier Maldivian is seeking to acquire a pair of new ATR 42-600 turboprops under a finance lease as part of a fleet upgrade.

The acquisition is being undertaken through Island Aviation Services which has invited interested parties to submit proposals by the end of 22 July.

Island Aviation Services says it is in the “final stage” of a firm order with ATR for the two aircraft.

They will be delivered in the fourth quarter of this year and the first quarter of 2025, according to the request for proposals. The aircraft will be based at Male’s Velana airport.

The operator aims to make a decision by 5 August.

Island Aviation Services had previously issued a request, in April, for five new or used ATR 42-600s, including three on operating lease.

Maldivian operates a range of aircraft alongside ATRs including an Airbus A320s and De Havilland Dash 8s and Twin Otters.