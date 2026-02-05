Bangladesh’s civil aviation ministry has named Humaira Sultana as the new head of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, having dismissed its former chief after he was arrested.

The ministry says, in a formal notice issued on 3 February, that chief executive Shafiqur Rahman has been “charged with a criminal offence and imprisoned”.

It states that, according to a case filed in Dhaka, Rahman was arrested over allegations of violating the country’s “repression prevention” laws.

Rahman’s appointment has been “cancelled”, the ministry adds.

It states that, given the situation, Humaira Sultana has been “given additional responsibilities” as the head of the company, “in the interest of efficient and effective management of Biman Bangladesh Airlines”.

Sultana becomes the first woman to lead the carrier since its establishment in 1972.