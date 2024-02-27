Lufthansa Group’s newly-established operator, Lufthansa City Airlines, has identified initial destinations which will feature on the carrier’s network.

The airline will fly domestically from Munich to Berlin, Hamburg, Bremen, Dusseldorf and Cologne and Hanover.

It will also serve international routes to Birmingham, Manchester and Bordeaux.

Two Airbus A319s – out of a fleet of four for the airline – have already been painted in Lufthansa City colours ahead of first flights in summer this year.

The carrier says passengers will be able to book services towards the end of April.

“In the following months, Lufthansa City Airlines will gradually expand its network and offer further destinations in Europe,” it adds.

“Competitive strengthening of the short-haul network is essential for strengthening the Lufthansa Group’s market position and the planned growth of Lufthansa long-haul routes.”

Lufthansa City eventually aims to operate a fleet of Airbus A220-300s, and plans to take up to 60 of the type.