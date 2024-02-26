Nigerian carrier Air Peace is to open a route between Lagos and London Gatwick using aircraft wet-leased from Norse Atlantic Airways.

Norse Atlantic states that it will begin operating the service on Air Peace’s behalf from April, initially for a two-month period.

The Scandinavian carrier uses a fleet of Boeing 787s, a number of which are wet-leased to Spain’s Air Europa.

Norse Atlantic chief Bjorn Tore Larsen says the collaboration with Air Peace offers an opportunity to “leverage our expertise in charter operations”.

Air Peace has obtained Gatwick slots which Norse will use during the wet-lease period.

“As we make a foray into the European market, we are confident that this strategic partnership will further position us to surpass the expectations of our customers,” says Air Peace chief Allen Onyema.

Norse will operate four-times weekly on the route. It says there is “potential for a longer-term agreement” beyond the initial term.

Larsen says the carrier aims to deliver a “reliable and high-quality service” to the Nigerian company.