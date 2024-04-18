Long-haul budget carrier Norse Atlantic Airways is opening services to the South African city of Cape Town from London Gatwick later this year.

It will start operating the route on 28 October, ahead of the southern hemisphere summer.

Norse, which exclusively uses Boeing 787s, says it will serve Cape Town three times weekly.

The carrier says the decision to open the route “signifies a shift in consumer choice”.

Chief executive Bjorn Tore Larsen adds that it will “breaking the duopoly” on the city pair. Both British Airways and Virgin Atlantic have been operating to Cape Town from London Heathrow.

“By injecting much-needed competition into the market, Norse Atlantic Airways aims to empower consumers with greater choice, flexibility, and affordability,” the budget airline states.

Norse initially focused on transatlantic services but has branched into operations to Asia, serving the Thai capital Bangkok, and the Cape Town route will increase its network diversity.