Norwegian regional carrier Wideroe’s chief executive, Stein Nilsen, is stepping down from his post at the top of the company.

Nilsen has held the position for nine years but, according to the carrier, has asked to resign.

Wideroe says it has commenced the process to identify a successor. Nilsen will remain in place in the interim.

The carrier credits him with establishing new routes and more than doubling the number of employees, to nearly 3,500, since he took over in 2015.

Nilsen steered the airline through the pandemic crisis and during its acquisition by budget operator Norwegian.

“Wideroe is now in a situation with stable finances and operations and a clarified ownership,” he says.

“It feels right to me to pass the baton on to a new responsible manager for the business.”

Norwegian chief Geir Karlsen says Nilsen and his staff have “built up a solid company” and helped establish a “strong aviation group” in the country.