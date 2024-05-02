Middle Eastern carrier Oman Air has named Con Korfiatis, the head of Saudi budget airline Flyadeal, as its chief executive.

Korfiatis will succeed acting chief Nasser Al Salmi, the airline’s chief operating officer, who stepped up to the top post last year in place of Abdulaziz Al Raisi.

The appointment is crucial to Oman Air, which has embarked on a restructuring effort to turn around heavy losses.

Korfiatis will be tasked with steering the transformation programme.

Omani transport minister Saeed Al Mawali says Korfiatis is a “perfect fit” for the leadership role at the carrier.

“We have full confidence in [his] ability to steer the company towards sustainable, long-term success while guiding it through the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead,” he adds.

Korfiatis has previously founded a number of start-up initiatives and held several senior roles in the fields of finance, strategy and operations within a number of airlines including Jetstar Asia, Citilink, Qantas and Viva Macau.