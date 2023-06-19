Omani carrier SalamAir is to lease three long-haul aircraft from Irish-based lessor Avolon later this year.

SalamAir is introducing three Airbus A330neo twinjets with the first scheduled to arrive in October.

The lease is the subject of a letter of intent signed at the Paris air show.

SalamAir chief Mohamed Ahmed says the long-haul twinjets will ”complement” the airline’s single-aisle Airbus fleet.

He adds that the aircraft will enable the carrier to serve new destinations in Asia and Europe.

”SalamAir aims to enhance its capacity, meet the growing demands of the market, and attract more inbound tourists,” says Ahmed.

Avolon states that SalamAir will become a new customer for the lessor, and describes its low-cost model as having proven to be a ”great success”.