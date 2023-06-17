Polish flag-carrier LOT has been appointed Michal Fijol as the new president and chief executive of the airline.

LOT has confirmed Fijol’s appointment to the top role and adds that chief financial officer Pawel Rozkrut is leaving his post.

Fijol has been serving as the carrier’s chief commercial officer for the past seven years.

His career has included working with a number of international media companies, among them Axel Springer, Ringier and Aufeminin.

Fijol has been with LOT since early 2016, when he took up a post in the commercial affairs division.

He says the LOT is an “extremely professional and passionate” company, and that its personnel will bring “nothing but good results, and strengthen the position of the national carrier” in Polish and international markets.