Qantas has rejoined the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA), after exiting the group nearly 15 years ago.

The Australian carrier’s membership commences with immediate effect, says AAPA on 20 January. Qantas is the association’s 17th member and its first in the Australia/New Zealand region in recent years.

The return of Qantas follows the AAPA’s adding of low-cost operator Lion Air Group in November 2024. It also recently added Air India and Vietnam Airlines as new members.

Qantas International and freight chief Cam Wallace says: “Qantas looks forward to working with members of AAPA as the industry embraces opportunities to meet the evolving needs of customers in a dynamic market, while at the same time confronting challenges such as climate change and supply chain disruptions.”

Wallace adds that there are “many areas” that airlines can share “best practices and experiences to benefit the travelling public”.

AAPA director general Subhas Menon states: “Qantas, a leading Australian airline with a long heritage, would not only strengthen the Association’s voice in international aviation policy discussions, but also reinforce effective regional collaboration on key aviation tenets, namely safety, sustainability, and seamless air travel.”

Qantas was an AAPA member for over four decades but left the association in 2010. At the time, it said its interests in the broader Asia-Pacific region had increased significantly, extending beyond the focus of the AAPA.