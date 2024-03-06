Qatar Airways has ended Boeing 747 operations, with the final flight of a 747-8F operating on behalf of its cargo division.

It is withdrawing the type in favour of twin-engined freighters, notably the 777-8F of which it holds orders for 34.

Qatar Airways is also preparing to take delivery of its latest 777F during March, bringing its fleet of the type to 28.

“Our next-generation freighter strategy is based both on evolving customer expectations and our firm commitment on sustainability and efficiency,” says chief officer, cargo, Mark Drusch. “We are committed to the most modern and cleanest freighter fleet in the industry.”

The final flight by the airline’s remaining 747-8F (A7-BGB) arrived in Doha from Barcelona on 1 March.

It was delivered new to the Middle Eastern carrier in September 2017, one of a pair used by Qatar Airways Cargo.

Over their seven years in service, says the carrier, the two General Electric GEnx-powered aircraft have conducted over 9,000 flights to destinations including Seoul, Guangzhou, Amsterdam and Frankfurt.

Both are being transferred to the fleet of US-based express parcel specialist UPS.