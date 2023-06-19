Qatar Airways chief executive Akbar Al Baker says the Gulfstream G700 on display at the Paris air show will be a “gamechanger” for his group’s corporate jet arm Qatar Executive.

“We are pleased to be the first carrier to offer this innovative aircraft to our loyal Qatar Executive customers,” Al Baker told media and guests, before touring the G700 with Gulfstream Aerospace president Mark Burns.

Al Baker says the first G700 will be delivered “later this year”, the first of an order for 10 of the type, and join its existing fleet of 15 G650s.

Of the G700, Burns says the “performance is beyond compare and even better than we anticipated”.

He adds that it set a world speed record on its journey from Gulfstream’s Savannah headquarters, completing the trip in 7h and 19min, powered with a blend of sustainable aviation fuel.