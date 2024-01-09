Kazakhstan’s sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna is attempting again to sell a shareholding in regional operator Qazaq Air, after a previous competition was declared invalid.

Samruk-Kazyna had unveiled a privatisation scheme last August to sell between 49% and 100% of the airline through a two-stage competition.

But in mid-November, it states, this programme was ruled invalid.

“In accordance with the regulatory acts of Samruk-Kazyna a new competition is being held,” it adds.

The first stage involves submission and consideration of participants’ tender applications, including preliminary proposals and confirmation of compliance, and a fee of 173.4 million tenge ($381,000).

Samruk-Kazyna says the deadline for first-stage participants to apply is 29 January. Successful applicants will be invited to submit formal proposals for evaluation, on the basis of which a selection will be made.

Qazaq Air was established by the Kazakh government in 2015 and it operates a fleet of De Havilland Dash 8-400 turboprops.