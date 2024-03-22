Russian carrier Red Wings has received a Tupolev Tu-204 from lessor Ilyushin Finance, following restoration work on the stored twinjet.

The aircraft – manufactured in 2008 by Ulyanovsk-based airframer Aviastar – had previously been in service with the carrier until 2018.

It was subsequently placed in storage.

Red Wings is re-introducing the aircraft to address capacity requirements, after international sanctions restricted access to foreign aircraft and new aircraft programmes experienced delays.

Powered by Aviadvigatel PS-90A engines, the twinjet (RA-64043) was ferried on 20 March from Ulyanovsk to Moscow Domodedovo, says aerospace firm United Aircraft.

Ilyushin Finance restored the airworthiness of the aircraft following its removal from storage and an assessment of its technical condition.

The engines underwent overhaul while the jet’s maintenance status and compliance with service bulletins were checked. Faulty or time-limited components have been replaced.

United Aircraft adds that the interior has been “completely updated” – with an all-economy layout for 210 passengers – and, following the work, the Tu-204 has received a valid airworthiness certificate. It remains in the corporate colours of the manufacturer.

Red Wings recently received a Tu-214 as well as an Ilyushin Il-96-400T freighter. It also uses the Yakovlev Superjet 100.