Russian carrier Red Wings has received a Tupolev Tu-214 twinjet, following work to restore its airworthiness.

The aircraft (RA-64518) was originally delivered to now-defunct operator Transaero in 2009. It was subleased to Red Wings for a short period until 2017.

Red Wings states that the aircraft, leased from Ilyushin Finance, underwent upgrade work and it was formally handed to the carrier at Kazan on 28 December.

“Fleet expansion is a key part of our strategy aimed at developing the route network of passenger transport in Russia,” says chief executive Evgeny Solodilin

He says the carrier has experience with the Tu-204 and Tu-214.

“Western sanctions are essentially stimulating accelerated restoration of the domestic civil aviation industry,” he adds.

“I am confident that the updated Tu-214 will strengthen Red Wings’ competencies and will be convenient for passengers.”

Red Wings says the aircraft, fitted with Aviadvigatel PS-90 engines, is configured with 194 seats in a single-class cabin.

The airline recently received a restored Il-96-400T freighter, with which it is aiming to build a cargo operation.

“Next year we will continue the transfer of aircraft,” says Ilyushin Finance general director Mikhail Podkhvatlin.