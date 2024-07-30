Struggling Australian carrier Regional Express (Rex) has entered administration and confirmed the grounding of its Boeing 737 operations.

Rex has appointed Ernst & Young Australia as administrators after taking the voluntary action today. The airline had yesterday requested trading in its shares be suspended pending an announcement.

REX_Boeing_737-800_(VH-RYU)_touchdown_at_Brisbane_airport_(BNE_-_YBBN)_2022.08.09

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Rex has grounded its 737-operated flights, but is continuing Saab 340 services as normal

While the carrier’s Saab 340 regional flights are unaffected by the move, Rex says its 737-operated domestic flights have been grounded. The carrier had stopped taking bookings on its domestic flights between major cities earlier today.

