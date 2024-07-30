Struggling Australian carrier Regional Express (Rex) has entered administration and confirmed the grounding of its Boeing 737 operations.

Rex has appointed Ernst & Young Australia as administrators after taking the voluntary action today. The airline had yesterday requested trading in its shares be suspended pending an announcement.

While the carrier’s Saab 340 regional flights are unaffected by the move, Rex says its 737-operated domestic flights have been grounded. The carrier had stopped taking bookings on its domestic flights between major cities earlier today.