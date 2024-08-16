The Australian government will guarantee the regional operations of beleaguered operator Regional Express (Rex), as the airline works through voluntary administration.

The move comes as Canberra says the continuity of regional connectivity “is in the best interests of Australia”, noting that Rex is the only operator on a significant number of regional routes.

Transport minister Catherine King says the guarantee applies to all regional flight bookings made after 30 July, the date on which Rex entered administration.

“This will give customers confidence to continue booking regional flights with Rex – flights that allow them stay connected to family, friends, healthcare and other services – while also helping to maintain regional aviation in Australia,” King adds.

Rex suspended all domestic jet operations as it entered administration, but said it would maintain its regional turboprop operations. The carrier’s mainline network – linking major state capitals with Boeing 737s – was a relatively new idea, having originated during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rex operates 41 regional routes – mostly in east Australia – of which 21 are only serviced by the carrier.

King says: “My department will continue to work with the administrator on their plans for the continuation of services to regional communities.”

“This guarantee is a message to regional Australia that we know how important reliable air services are to you and that we are not going to allow your communities to be left behind,” the minister adds.